Betway Cares: Power Up Initiative Brings Light, Connectivity to Ballagonnor



Ballagonnor: Residents of Ballagonnor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have given a sigh of relief, following the installation of Power Up Units to address longstanding power challenges in the community.





According to Ghana News Agency, with support from Betway Ghana, residents of Ballagonnor and its surrounding areas now have access to a reliable power supply, enabling them to live in a more comfortable and productive environment. The Power Up initiative formed part of Betway Cares’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy to mark an impactful milestone in the brand’s ongoing efforts to positively impact local communities.





Mr Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Betway Ghana’s Country Manager in charge of Marketing, at the handing over ceremony, said with Power Up, they were going beyond entertainment to provide real, lasting solutions. He said Betway believed that access to power and connectivity should not be a privilege, but a necessity. ‘This is part of our broader vision to promote sustainable energy inclusion and create meaningful, community-based impact across Ghana, reinforcing the brand’s long-standing commitment to community development,’ he said.





Mr Oppong-Nkrumah explained that Betway stepped in to support the community after a Channel One TV report highlighted the severe electricity challenges faced by Ballagonnor. Since its inception in Ghana, Betway had consistently supported local communities through donations, health outreach, and social development programmes.





Power Up is Betway Ghana’s flagship CSR initiative, aimed at empowering underserved communities by providing solar-powered infrastructure to meet basic energy needs and improve digital connectivity. The initiative seeks to bridge the gap in electricity and internet access by delivering purpose-built hubs equipped with mobile charging ports and lighting systems.





Mr Isaac Awuku Yibor, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, expressed appreciation to Betway for the intervention, saying it would help improve safety and security. He said, ‘Young children previously had to travel to neighbouring communities to access electricity for studying and this will now be a thing of the past.’ He called on Betway and other corporate entities to continue their support, adding that over 100 communities in the region still lacked access to electricity, and that these solar units would significantly improve the lives of residents, especially those who depended on mobile connectivity and digital tools for their daily activities.





Mr Stephen Appiah, the Betway Brand Ambassador, also expressed his delight with the initiative, saying it would have a lasting positive impact on the livelihoods of the people of Ballagonnor. The event brought together traditional leaders, district authorities, residents, and the media.

