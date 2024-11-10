Chiefs and People of Avatime Celebrate 2024 Avatime Amu Festival in Gbadzeme.



Gbadzeme: The chiefs and people of Avatime in the Ho West District of the Volta Region have celebrated the 2024 edition of the Avatime Amu Festival at Gbadzeme.

According to Ghana News Agency, the annual festival honours the cultivation of the region’s cherished Mountain Brown Rice, a staple known for its resilience and cultural significance. The Avatime Amu Festival, which rotates yearly among the seven Avatime communities, was hosted this year in Gbadzeme on the theme: ‘Sustaining Avatime as a Climate-Resilient Community Through Brown Rice Production, Culture, and Eco-Tourism.’

In his welcome address, Okusie Okorforobour Agyeman VII, Chief of Avatime Gbadzeme, highlighted the community’s rich agricultural heritage and its potential as a unique tourism destination. He noted, however, that poor road infrastructure remained a significant challenge, hindering access to the scenic and culturally rich area. ‘The main road connecting Gbadzeme from Fume is still a difficult route,’ he said. ‘Though for the festiv

al, we made it motorable through communal labor, the issue requires urgent attention.’

The chief also appealed for enhancements in healthcare services, calling for the completion of the CHPS compound with an added nurses’ quarters. ‘Our current healthcare facility does not meet the full needs of our community,’ he explained. He further requested the establishment of a Nursing Training School in the area to support healthcare education and services.

Osie Adza Tekpor VII, the Paramount Chief and President of the Avatime Traditional Council, urged the people to embrace unity and peace. He emphasized that sustainable growth, as envisioned in the festival’s theme, could only be achieved in an environment of harmony. ‘We must not allow ourselves to be divided by the influences of a few individuals who seek to create discord for selfish gains,’ he stated.

Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West, called for efforts to elevate the Amu Festival to an international level to attract global tourists an

d boost the local economy. ‘With the Ho Airport now operational, we are strategically positioned to capitalize on the Amu Festival,’ he said. ‘As the elected representative of Ho West, I am ready to collaborate with the chiefs and the people to showcase our unique Mountain Brown Rice to the world.’

Mr. Ernest Victor Apau, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ho West, spoke about the ongoing efforts to improve road infrastructure in Gbadzeme. He acknowledged the use of DRIP machines provided by the Assembly to make the roads temporarily motorable for the festival. ‘There is still much work to be done, and I am committed to ensuring better road access for the people of Gbadzeme,’ he affirmed. Mr. Apau also highlighted various development projects initiated under the NPP government, emphasizing a commitment to equitable progress without discrimination. ‘Let us continue to focus on the things that unite us as we work together for the advancement of our communities,’ he urged.

The event’s guest speaker, Doe Adj

aho, former Speaker of Parliament, delivered his remarks on behalf of former President John Dramani Mahama. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the people of Gbadzeme and the broader Avatime area, assuring them that these concerns had been noted. He emphasized the importance of maintaining peace before, during, and after the elections, as it was a prerequisite for development. ‘Without peace, there can be no progress,’ Mr. Adjaho remarked. He urged the people to be vigilant during the voting process to avoid a repeat of the issues that marred the 2020 elections, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives. ‘Let us ensure that this election is conducted smoothly, without any violence,’ he added.

The Avatime Amu Festival is a celebration rooted in tradition, honouring the cultivation of Mountain Brown Rice and the ‘Kusakokor,’ a rite of passage for young women in the Avatime communities. The festival rotates annually among the seven Avatime communities- Vane, Amedzofe, Gbadzeme, Biakpa, Dzogbe, Dzogbefeme

, and Fume. This year’s event featured a rich display of cultural performances, traditional drumming, and dancing, as well as an exhibition of local products, showcasing the agricultural and eco-tourism potential of the Avatime area. The festival brought together residents, visitors, and dignitaries, all celebrating the unity and resilience of the Avatime people.

As the festival concluded, the chiefs and elders expressed gratitude to all participants and reiterated their commitment to preserving their cultural heritage while fostering sustainable development. The celebration ended on a high note, with prayers for peace, prosperity, and continued unity in the Avatime communities and country at large.