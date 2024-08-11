Obuasi West MP donates 1000 desks to 12 schools



Mr Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West Constituency, has donated 1000 desks to the Municipal Education Directorate for onward distribution to12 public schools in dire need of furniture.

Procured from his share of the Common Fund for Members of Parliament (MPs), the expectation is that the desk would enhance quality teaching and learning in the beneficiary schools.

At a short ceremony to hand over the desks, Mr. Kwarteng said he had always supported schools in the constituency with furniture in his quest to address furniture deficit in schools.

He said the presentation of the 1000 desks was in response to a request by the Director of Education to fix the furniture challenges facing some public schools in the constituency.

‘I have always put a premium on education, so, I had to respond quickly to the request of the directorate on the lack of furniture in some schools. We will continue to supply furniture to schools to ensure our children are comfortable in their classrooms,

‘ the Obuasi West MP stressed.

Mr Kwarteng seized the opportunity to highlight key interventions he had provided in the education sector, indicating that quality education was the most integral component of development in any society, and pledged to put premium on quality education delivery in the area.

He mentioned the rehabilitation of the Apitikooko School where a computer lab and staff common room had been provided, the provision of WASH facilities at Kokoteasua School and the Obuasi Complex Schools as well as the provision of classroom blocks at Nhyieso School as some of the key projects he has undertaken over the years.

The Former Deputy Minister of Finance said he would not relent in committing more investment into improving the quality of education in schools in the Municipality.

Receiving the desks on behalf of the schools, the Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, Mr. George Alfred Koomson commended the MP for the quick response to the request.

Mr. Koomson assured that he would liaise with he

ads of the beneficiary schools to ensure that the furniture were properly maintained.

Ms. Jacqueline Asante, Headmistress of Kwabena Fori Primary School lauded Mr. Kwarteng for the various educational interventions he had rolled out over the years.

She said the donation was a welcome relief to the heads of the beneficiary schools who had been saddled with the challenges of inadequate furniture in their schools.

Source : Ghana News Agency