Charity Foundation Donates Exercise Books to Atebubu Basic Schools



Atebubu: The Adeapena Foundation, a charity organization, has made a significant contribution by donating exercise books to two basic schools in Atebubu, located in the Bono East Region. The foundation was established by Madam Jemima Akosua Dede, who gained recognition as the 2019 Bono East Regional Representative of Ghana’s Most Beautiful Pageant show. Her role expanded when she was appointed as the Bono East Regional Ambassador to address discrimination against individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

According to Ghana News Agency, each of the beneficiary schools, Boniafo Anglican Basic and Kokofu Roman Catholic Basic Schools, received 400 exercise books. Madam Dede, during an interview, highlighted the foundation’s commitment to providing humanitarian services and engaging in development advocacy to enhance the welfare of vulnerable individuals.

Madam Dede expressed her hope that the exercise books would significantly aid in improving learning. She encouraged the students to regularly read their bo

oks and emphasized the importance of obedience to parents, teachers, and elders. She advised the students to be God-fearing, suggesting that such values would help them achieve their life goals and aspirations.

The schools expressed gratitude for the support and requested further assistance to continue enhancing educational outcomes.