CEPIL Petitions CHRAJ to Investigate Murder in Mining Community



Ntortroso: The Centre for Public Interest Law (CEPIL) has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate a murder in Ntortroso, a mining community in the Ahafo Region.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Sampson Gyarko, the deceased, was allegedly stabbed to death by security personnel of Newmont Mining Company in the Ahafo South mining area on February 23, 2025, within the company’s premises. Mr. Augustine Niber, Executive Director of CEPIL and representative of the deceased’s family, called on the Commission to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.





He highlighted that the incident was not isolated, as there have been similar occurrences between aggrieved mining-affected communities and Newmont Mining Company. “Reports indicate that three farmers from Acherensua in the Ahafo Region, described as miners, were shot and killed while many others sustained injuries by personnel of the Ghana Police Service. To date, there has not been any investigation report from that incident,” Mr. Niber stated.





The Executive Director also noted that some mining-affected communities within the catchment area of Newmont Ghana Limited had experienced human rights violations. Public attention has been drawn to such incidents through media reports and eyewitness accounts of individuals losing their lives at the hands of security personnel guarding Newmont Mining operations, suggesting excessive use of force and possible extrajudicial actions.





Mr. Niber emphasized that the right to life, as guaranteed under Article 13 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, must be protected, and any breach requires immediate redress. Article 13 guarantees the right to life, stating that no person shall be deprived of life intentionally, except under specific legal circumstances.





Mr. Alhassan Iddrissu, a Legal Advocate with CEPIL, mentioned that while the Police Service is conducting an investigation, the bereaved family trusts CHRAJ to deliver an independent and objective analysis. “We want CHRAJ to investigate the circumstances leading to the killing and provide a report that will ensure justice for the family,” he said. He added that many communities affected by Newmont Mining Company’s concession feel inadequately compensated, occasionally leading to violence or demonstrations.





CEPIL is a human rights Civil Society Organisation comprising legal practitioners who provide free legal representation and services to vulnerable people in mining communities, including Persons with Disabilities.

