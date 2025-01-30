CCCFS Pushes for Use of Ceramics in Government Offices to Combat Plastic Waste



Kumasi: The Centre for Climate Change and Food Security (CCCFS) is proposing piloting the use of ceramics in government offices as the country faces the escalating challenges of climate change, pollution, and waste management. The Centre believes it has become crucial as a nation to explore innovative solutions to reduce the ecological footprint and protect the future of the planet.





According to Ghana News Agency, a statement issued by CCCFS is calling on the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology to consider piloting the proposal which has successfully been implemented in the State of Rajasthan in India. This initiative has shown promising results in reducing plastic waste and offers a unique opportunity to take a tangible step towards creating a more sustainable Ghana.





The statement, signed by its Executive Director, Engr. Mahmoud Mohammed-Nurudeen and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said the use of ceramics in offices is an effective and environmentally friendly solution to the growing plastic pollution crisis. Plastics are one of the largest contributors to environmental degradation, particularly when they are single-use items such as plastic cups, plates, and bottles.





These plastics end up in the landfills, rivers, and oceans, exacerbating the impact of climate change by contributing to the accumulation of greenhouse gases and harming wildlife. By replacing plastic items with ceramic alternatives, Ghana could significantly reduce its reliance on single-use plastics, which were not biodegradable and persist in the environment for hundreds of years, the CCCFS argued.





It said ceramics, on the other hand, were durable, reusable, and have a much lower environmental impact. ‘They can be used repeatedly without generating waste, making them an ideal solution for daily use in government offices, workplaces, and public institutions,’ the statement pointed out. It said by adopting the use of ceramics in government offices, Ghana would not only lead by example in the fight against plastic waste but would also inspire other sectors of society to adopt similar practices.





The initiative aligns with global sustainability goals and reinforces Ghana’s commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change. ‘We at CCCFS believe that Ghana has the potential to become a regional leader in sustainability, and it starts with small but impactful actions like the use of ceramics. We encourage the Honorable Minister for Environment to take bold steps in piloting this initiative to make Ghana a beacon of environmental leadership in West Africa,’ the statement reiterated the need for the Ministry to act.





It urged all stakeholders, including government officials, businesses, and the public, to support this initiative and embrace sustainable practices that will help mitigate the devastating effects of climate change.

