Catholic Priest Emphasizes Importance of Holy Eucharist for Spiritual Strength



Accra: Reverend Father Raguel Quansah, former Assistant Priest at St Kizito Catholic Church in Nima, has called on Catholics to prioritize the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist for spiritual strength and nourishment. He emphasized that receiving the Holy Eucharist allows Christ to abide in believers, empowering them to make righteous choices.





According to Ghana News Agency, Rev Quansah, who is currently pursuing further studies in the United States, delivered this message during a sermon on Sunday in celebration of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi) in Accra. This solemnity is a significant event in the Catholic Church’s liturgical calendar, highlighting the nourishment that the Eucharist provides to Catholics on their faith journey.





Rev Quansah explained that the Holy Eucharist, which encompasses the body, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ, has the power to forgive sins. He urged Catholics to recognize the sacrament’s relevance in their spiritual lives. In the Catholic Church, sins are categorized as mortal or venial, with mortal sins necessitating confession to restore faith, while venial sins, such as greed and gossip, are daily forgiven.





The clergyman stressed the importance of receiving the Holy Eucharist in a state of grace. He noted that for those who partake in the Eucharist with this mindset, Christ abides in them, granting spiritual empowerment for charity work and other acts of service. He cautioned that receiving the Eucharist without being in a state of grace results in a lack of spiritual action or empowerment.





Rev Quansah referenced 1 Corinthians 11:27-29, which warns against receiving the Eucharist unworthily, explaining the spiritual consequences of such actions. He also highlighted John 6:53, which states that eternal life is unattainable without partaking in the body and blood of Christ. By participating in the Eucharist, Catholics unite with Christ through His humanity.





He reminded the faithful of the miraculous feeding of 5,000 people by Jesus with five loaves and two fish, underscoring the divine power and compassion of Christ. The blessed sacrament of the Holy Eucharist is often exposed during the solemnity for blessings, offering Catholics a priceless gift from Jesus Christ.

