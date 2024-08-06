FDS in complicity with terrorists prepared a ‘final assault’ against President Traoré and his collaborators



Ouagadougou: Captain Ibrahim Traoré affirmed on Tuesday that he had exposed plans for targeted assassinations against the leaders of the Transition, fomented by the FDS in complicity with terrorists and officers living outside the country.

Tuesday during the raising of colors at the presidency of Faso, the head of state, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, confirmed the rumors of attempts at destabilization which have been circulating for several weeks.

» We have effectively followed the progress of their plan and the final assault should take place through the recruitment of agents from within our ranks. We contained the situation,’ explained the President of Faso, whose comments were reported by his communications services.

According to him, these projects stem not only from a communications war fueled by disinformation but also from an economic war, including plans for targeted assassinations and cowardly attacks within the FDS and citizens’ watch actors. .

Captain Ibrahim Traoré indicated that certain people wer

e arrested including FDS in proven complicity with terrorists and officers who manipulate from the outside.

The Head of State urged the Burkinabè to be calm because the situation is under control.

Source : Burkina Information Agency