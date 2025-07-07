CAPECS Ghana and UNDP Launch Solar-Powered Water System in Suke



Accra: The Capacity Enhancement and Community Support (CAPECS) Ghana, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana, has inaugurated a solar-powered mechanised water system in Suke, located in the Lambussie District. This initiative is designed to empower women in the community, promoting their involvement in decision-making processes to enhance peacebuilding and sustainable development within the region.





According to Ghana News Agency, the project aims to enable women in the community to engage in year-round farming, particularly in vegetable production, as part of CAPECS Ghana’s efforts to bolster women’s economic resilience and inclusion in decision-making and peacebuilding. It seeks to strengthen the capacities of women to play pivotal roles in conflict prevention and foster peaceful coexistence for sustainable development in both the community and the district.





During the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Abu Dokuwie Alhassan, Executive Director of CAPECS Ghana, highlighted the organization’s dedication to empowering vulnerable populations by creating supportive environments for their growth. He stated, “CAPECS Ghana aims to mobilize, coordinate, and leverage the power and resources of change actors to promote sustainable employment opportunities for all, particularly women, to encourage inclusion and participation in the community.” Mr. Alhassan also noted that CAPECS Ghana has trained the beneficiary women in good agronomic practices and business development to improve their farming techniques. Additionally, they have been introduced to the Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) to enhance their economic status and overall well-being.





Madam Melody Azinim, Peace and Governance Analyst for UNDP, reiterated the commitment of UNDP and its partners to strengthening women’s capacity to participate in decision-making processes, thereby ensuring peaceful coexistence in communities. She emphasized that peace is essential for development, stating, “Without peace, we cannot achieve the development we all desire for this district.” Madam Azinim further explained that the project aims to build women’s capacity in conflict prevention, mediation, and management, enabling them to contribute effectively to peace in their communities.





Mr. Charles Lwanga Puozuing, Upper West Regional Minister, pointed out that the intervention in Suke reflects the broader goal of empowering women, fostering resilience, and building sustainable livelihoods. He commended CAPECS for its strategic focus on livelihoods, skills development, job creation for women and youth, enhancing health and well-being, and promoting inclusive governance. The Minister stressed the importance of collective efforts to address gender inequality and conflicts in the district, as these issues could impede development, particularly affecting the progress of women and youth.





Kuoro Dakui Yiriminoh Zimi III, Suke Divisional Chief, expressed gratitude to CAPECS Ghana, UNDP, and the Governments of Denmark and Luxembourg for constructing the solar-powered mechanised water system for women in Suke. He acknowledged CAPECS Ghana for selecting the Suke community for this project, which has positively impacted pressing issues related to livelihoods, business, and social cohesion.





The beneficiary women voiced their appreciation to CAPECS Ghana, UNDP, and its partners for the initiative, which has helped enlighten and empower them to ensure peacebuilding and sustainable development in the community. The project is being implemented by CAPECS Ghana in partnership with UNDP and is funded by the Governments of Denmark and Luxembourg in the West Gonja District in the Savanna Region and Lambussie District in the Upper West Region.

