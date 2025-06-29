Canada’s Renewed Strategy for Africa Focuses on Prosperity and Security



Accra: Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to implementing a new strategy for Africa, focusing on partnership for prosperity and shared security. The strategy, titled ‘A Partnership for Prosperity and Shared Security,’ aims to strengthen economic ties, foster peer-to-peer partnerships, and enhance security and people-to-people relations across the continent.

According to Ghana News Agency, Canada’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Myriam Montrat, highlighted the significance of African-led solutions in building a more just and prosperous world. She made these remarks during an event commemorating the 158th Anniversary of Canada’s Confederation, attended by a diverse group of dignitaries, including government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, political leaders, and representatives from the Ghana-Canada Chamber of Commerce.

Madam Montrat emphasized that the new framework would focus on mutual growth through deeper engagement with youth, diaspora communities, and commercial stakeholders in Africa.

She underscored Canada’s belief in respect and partnership as fundamental components of this strategy.

The High Commissioner cited the recent Ghana Diaspora Investment Forum, co-hosted during the Africa Impact Summit, as an example of Canada turning vision into action. She acknowledged the six decades of bilateral relations between Canada and Ghana, highlighting Canada’s support for Ghana’s development through funding initiatives aimed at strengthening healthcare, empowering women and girls, fostering economic growth, and promoting peace and governance.

Madam Montrat praised the contribution of Ghanaian students in Canada and the enriching role of academic exchanges. She reiterated the collaborative efforts of Canadians and Ghanaians in advancing sustainable development, promoting peace and security, and supporting inclusive governance and innovation.

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s leadership, Canada is entering a new chapter of foreign policy engagement. Madam Montrat noted that as Chair of the G7 in

2025, Canada intends to lead on issues such as energy security, digital transformation, and inclusive partnership, emphasizing the importance of forging new alliances for a better future.

In response, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu commended Canada’s contributions to Ghana’s development, particularly in education, security, and governance. He affirmed Ghana’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with Canada, acknowledging Canada’s role in supporting Ghana’s democracy and institutions.

Quoting Lester B. Pearson, Mr. Iddrisu highlighted the importance of peace in the world and the need to address the complexities of an interconnected global landscape proactively.