Rising Stars clinch golden trophy at Plan-B FM Inter-community gala



Rising Stars emerged victorious in the third edition of the Plan-B FM Inter-Community Soccer Gala, defeating BFB 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic final held at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex at Tema Newtown.

The champions were awarded medals, a cash prize of GHC10,000, and a football.

BFB, who finished in second place, received a silver trophy and medals, GHC5,000, and a football.

Golden Stars secured third place, earning bronze medals, Ghc3,000, and a football.

The eight-day competition brought together teams from the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, and Volta regions, showcasing high-skilled football.

After the event, Madam Comfort Aniagyei, Chief Executive of Free Minds Communication Company Ltd, highlighted the long-term benefits of the Plan-B FM Soccer Gala, which had given players the exposure, some of whom had advanced to the Ghana Premier League, while others had secured opportunities abroad.

‘The soccer gala also serves as a networking platform for both professional and personal growth, a

long with health benefits for all participants,’ she said.

Scouts had shown interest in several players from the tournament, with some already being approached for potential opportunities.

Musicians, including Keche, and some dancers entertained the spectators as the crowd cheered the teams on.

Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), chairing the event, reiterated his call to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association, and other stakeholders to address the inadequate sports infrastructure across the country.

Many stadiums, including the Tema Sports Stadium, were in disrepair and required urgent attention, he said.

He commended the management of Free Minds Communication Company for organising a talent-discovering tournament and showing interest in football development.

As part of the event, Plan-B FM announced that books would be donated to some schools in Tema Newtown to inspire the youth to pursue education alongside their passion for sports.

T

he Best Scorer, who netted eight goals, received a plaque and GHC500.

The Best Goalkeeper award went to BFB’s goalkeeper, who received a plaque and GHC500.

Other awards included the Fair Play Award, which came with a plaque and GHC1,000, and the Overall Best Player award, which also included a plaque and a cash prize of GHC1,000.

