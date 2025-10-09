Boys in the Shadows of Girls’ Empowerment: A Silent Gender Gap Not Talked About



Sagnarigu: Fifteen-year-old Azindow Mohammed (not his real name) dropped out of school in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region. Although out of school, his determination to become a responsible adult has pushed him into an apprenticeship as a motorcycle repairer. Work begins at 7:30 a.m., but Azindow says he wakes up at dawn each day to hawk at a busy bus stop before rushing-often late-to the workshop. On days when sales are brisk, he sometimes skips work to raise money for food and transport.

According to Ghana News Agency, Azindow emphasised the need for initiatives that support boys’ skills development. ‘Unlike the girls, there are several community programmes in my neighbourhood that dedicate time and resources almost exclusively to their empowerment. I keep hearing about scholarships and mentorship for girls. Sometimes I feel like we boys don’t exist. I am not bitter about girls’ empowerment, but a society that does not prioritise equal opportunities for both boys and girls must reconsider

its priorities,’ he said.

Another young boy, Jeremiah Kuuni (also not his real name), is a pupil of Bunbon Roman Catholic Junior High School in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region. He walks approximately two hours from his community to school every day. He told the GNA that while he treks daily to school, the girls in his community have been supported by an NGO with bicycles. ‘These bicycles donated to the girls-they have been warned never to allow anyone else to use them. That makes it difficult for us the boys. Even when we are going to school together, they are not allowed to carry us along,’ he said.

These experiences are not unique to Azindow and Jeremiah. Across Ghana, boys are quietly slipping into the shadows of a gender empowerment movement that has, over the years, tilted heavily in favour of girls. While the spotlight on girls has yielded significant gains, the struggles of boys remain under-addressed. Many are pushed into street hawking, drug abuse, and apprenticeships. Others drop out

of school, while cultural expectations of toughness and financial contribution leave them without safe spaces, mentorship, or emotional support. This neglect makes them vulnerable to academic failure, unemployment, and risky behaviours.

The focus on girls did not come by accident. For decades, women and girls were excluded from education, leadership, and economic opportunities. International conventions such as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) compelled governments, including Ghana’s, to act. In response, Ghana introduced targeted interventions such as scholarships, sanitary support, mentorship, and leadership training for girls. These measures have been impactful. Data from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Ministry of Education show that girls’ completion rates at the primary level stand at about 73 per cent compared to 69 per cent for boys,

while parity has been achieved at the junior high level, with girls slightly outperforming boys in some districts. At the tertiary level, female enrolment has risen steadily, with women outpacing men in some universities. Globally, UNICEF reports that there are now more boys out of school than girls-a reversal of earlier inequalities.

Mrs. Alhassan Bushira, Acting Northern Regional Director of the Department of Gender and Social Protection, told the GNA that while empowering women and girls remains critical, ignoring the struggles of boys risks creating new imbalances. ‘Boys who drop out early due to financial pressures or other challenges should not be labelled stubborn or unserious. They need support to ensure inclusive development. If boys consistently drop out while girls rise, we are not solving inequality-we are shifting it,’ she explained. Mr. Sunday Iddrisu, Northern Regional Director of the Department of Children, shared similar concerns. He noted that neglecting boys could weaken Ghana’s human capi

tal, deepen male unemployment, and fuel social tensions. It could also push more boys into substance abuse, gambling, and crime. He said the situation undermines Ghana’s progress towards several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ‘Boys’ setbacks in education derail SDG 4 (Quality Education). Likewise, SDG 5 (Gender Equality) requires both sexes to thrive, as any imbalance distorts progress,’ he said. ‘The persistence of early school dropouts also threatens SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) by creating critical skills gaps. Ultimately, frustrations among boys, if left unaddressed, risk undermining SDG 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions) by eroding social cohesion.’

Mr. Issahaku Abdul-Latif, Northern Regional Coordinator of Activista Ghana, a youth-focused organisation, said ‘the way forward lies in a balanced approach-sustaining the gains for girls while deliberately addressing the vulnerabilities of boys.’ He said this required ensuring an even distribution of scholarships and vocational tr

aining opportunities for both boys and girls, alongside stronger Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) pathways. He also called for promoting positive masculinity through fathers, teachers, and traditional leaders, while integrating psychosocial support in schools for both sexes. He further recommended that government and development partners adopt gender-responsive budgeting to track how policies affect both boys and girls, ensuring inclusivity.

Ghana’s achievements in girls’ empowerment are commendable and worth celebrating. However, experts emphasise that true gender equality will only be realised when boys, like girls, are given equal opportunities to learn, grow, and achieve their potential. As Azindow puts it: ‘We also need help to stay in school. When we succeed too, our sisters succeed.’