Bono NADMO Presents Relief Items to Schools, Households



Banda-ahenkro: The Bono Regional Office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has provided building materials to several schools and individuals whose homes were affected by a recent downpour. The items distributed include 25 packets of roofing sheets and boxes of roofing nails, benefiting recipients across the Wenchi Municipality, Banda, and Tain District in the region.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Fati Kine-Lam, the Bono Regional Director of NADMO, also provided reflective jackets to some District Coordinators and organization personnel during the presentation ceremony at Banda-Ahenkro. In a conversation with the agency, Mrs. Kine-Lam stated that NADMO is implementing measures to mitigate future disasters.





She encouraged local communities to engage in tree planting to create windbreaks, thus protecting buildings and properties. Mrs. Kine-Lam stressed that tree planting is one of the most effective strategies for safeguarding properties against rainstorms and urged NADMO personnel to lead these initiatives in their areas.





Additionally, the Regional Director advised the community members to avoid constructing structures on waterways and unauthorized locations to prevent potential hazards.

