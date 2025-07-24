Bolgatanga Technical University Launches EU-Funded Digital Marketing Project



Bolgatanga: The Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) has launched ‘DigiMarkt’, a digital marketing project funded by the European Union (EU). The initiative aims to provide students, academic staff, and industry professionals with skills in digital marketing.





According to Ghana News Agency, the two-year project is focused on enhancing Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in Ghana. It aims to equip youth, teachers, and industry professionals with digital competencies relevant to the current job market demands.





During the launch at BTU’s main campus in Sumbrungu, Dr. Benjamin Asunka, the Project Coordinator, outlined the project’s goals. These include building TVET educators’ capacity with new digital skills, increasing student employability, and establishing a digital marketing laboratory. Dr. Asunka, who also leads BTU’s Department of Marketing and Communication, announced that a state-of-the-art laboratory with tools for e-commerce, content creation, and digital analytics is already operational on campus.





Dr. Asunka explained that the laboratory provides a practical environment for students, staff, and industry players to apply their knowledge. He noted that some BTU academic staff had completed ‘train-the-trainer’ programs led by EU partners, covering online pedagogy and digital marketing strategies.





The project targets not only students and lecturers but also industry professionals. Dr. Asunka encouraged businesses to have their staff trained to enhance competitiveness in the digital market. Training is free for students, who are expected to apply their skills and report on their progress. The initiative offers flexible career paths in freelancing, agency work, or in-house roles.





BTU is collaborating with Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) and Cape Coast Technical University to integrate digital marketing content into Ghana’s TVET curricula. Academic experts will adapt global frameworks such as the Digital Competence Framework and the Entrepreneurship Competence Framework for local use.





Professor Peter Boamah, BTU’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, highlighted the importance of digital marketing skills in today’s economy and urged students and faculty to seize the opportunity. Mr. Richard Atia, BTU’s Acting Registrar, emphasized the project’s alignment with the university’s mission to provide career-focused education through practical training and research.





Apart from BTU, the project is also being implemented at AAMUSTED and Cape Coast Technical University, with support from Steinbeis Beratungszentrum (Germany), the Slovak University of Agriculture in Nitra, and INT@E.

