Blekusu Sea Defence Project Phase 2: Mahama Breaks Ground for Construction



Agavedzi: President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday cut the sod for the construction of Phase 2 of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project at Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region. The project, which is being executed by Messrs Amandi Holdings Limited over the period 2025 to 2029, aims to provide relief to communities such as Blekusu, Agavedzi, Salakope, Amutsinu, and Adina, which face the threat of coastal erosion.





According to Ghana News Agency, President Mahama emphasized the significance of the occasion, noting that the sea has claimed land, livelihoods, and peace of mind from the community. He expressed his commitment to reclaim what has been lost and to build a future where residents are not forced to flee their homes due to rising tidal waves. The President highlighted the role of responsive leadership in addressing these challenges and mentioned that Phase I of the project, initiated in 2015, provided some relief through 4.3 kilometers of coastal defense works.





Despite the initial progress, the Second Phase of the project stalled, with repeated appeals by residents, MPs, traditional authorities, and civil society going unanswered until now. President Mahama recalled the destructive tidal waves in 2017 and 2021 that caused significant damage and displacement in the area. He assured residents that the government’s commitment to action would alleviate their pain and fear.





The President pointed out that Ghana’s 550-kilometer coastline is a critical asset for supporting livelihoods through fishing, trading, and tourism, yet it remains vulnerable to climate change impacts like coastal erosion and tidal wave flooding. He stressed the importance of the project as part of a broader national resolve to defend coastal communities and preserve lives and infrastructure.





The Blekusu Sea Defence Project Phase 2 will deliver eight kilometers of coastal protection, including 37 groins, dune restoration, reinforced embankments, and other shoreline defense infrastructure. The project will also incorporate community infrastructure to boost local livelihoods, such as a modern fish market, cool storage and processing facilities, fish drying and smoking areas, a car park, and a lorry station. Public sanitation facilities and a waste collection system will also be implemented.





President Mahama described the initiative as a comprehensive resilience effort, blending environmental protection with socio-economic infrastructure. He reiterated his government’s commitment to building a resilient and inclusive Ghana, emphasizing that no citizen should be left behind.





Additionally, the President mentioned the West Africa Coastal Areas (WACA) programme, which aims to enhance coastal resilience in West Africa and is awaiting approval at the Ministry of Environment. This program is expected to extend protection along the coastline beyond the Blekusu Sea Defence Project.





He also announced a grant facility from the Chinese Government for constructing the Aflao New Market. The event was attended by notable figures including Mr. Edward Korbly Doe Adjaho, Madam Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, Mr. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, and several traditional rulers, as well as international dignitaries such as the Serbian Foreign Minister Mr. Marko Djuric.

