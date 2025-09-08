Black Star Experience Initiative Set to Boost Ghana’s Creative Economy – Vice President Opoku-Agyemang



Cape coast: Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transforming the creative economy through the Black Star Experience Initiative, a strategic effort aimed at advancing the country’s economic emancipation.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Black Star Experience Initiative is Ghana’s flagship culture, arts, and tourism brand, designed to position the country as Africa’s premier destination for tourism and cultural engagement. Launched by President John Dramani Mahama in May 2025, the initiative is a year-round celebration of Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, creativity, and tourism potential, aimed at restoring national pride, celebrating heritage, and unlocking economic opportunities in the cultural and creative sectors.

During the grand durbar marking the climax of the 61st Oguaa Fetu Afahye, the Vice President, in a speech read on her behalf by her Chief of Staff, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, emphasized that the initiative was carefully crafted to prom

ote Ghana’s cultural rebranding and economic development while showcasing its rich artistic heritage globally. The festival concluded with a cultural display from the seven Asafo companies and was attended by guests worldwide, including the special guest of honour, Ogiame Atuwate III, the Olu of Warri and Olorin of Warri from Nigeria’s Delta region.

The festival celebrates the 17th-century Effutu Kingdom and honours their commitment to cultural practices. The event featured a procession of chiefs and queen mothers, traditional warriors, and sub-chiefs, all in magnificent traditional regalia. The Vice President stressed that through the Creative Arts Agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the government is creating opportunities for creatives to thrive and represent Ghana globally, supported by GHC30 million in strategic investments.

On youth empowerment, the Vice President highlighted the importance of youth in the government’s development agenda, with robust skills development programs in

place. She noted that creative industries and cultural enterprises are opening new avenues for youth employment, emphasizing that cultural innovation involves honoring tradition while finding new ways to keep it relevant.

The Vice President also outlined the potential of the creative economy to expand cultural tourism and transform traditional crafts into sustainable enterprises. The Olu of Warri praised Cape Coast’s vibrant culture and expressed hope for increased cultural exchanges among African nations. Mrs Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of the Fetu Afahye Planning Committee, stated that Cape Coast is well-positioned to become a leading creative economy hub in West Africa, with its rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions providing a strong foundation.