Ghana and Malawi Strengthen Biodiversity Data Management



Accra: Ghana and Malawi are improving biodiversity data access by training key stakeholders to centralise, manage, and share national information through the Bioland Clearing House Mechanism (CHM) Portal. The two-day capacity-building workshop, held in Accra, was organised by Ghana’s Ministry of Environment, Science, and Technology (MEST) in collaboration with the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences (RBINS).





According to Ghana News Agency, participants included representatives from government institutions, academia, NGOs, and research organisations working on biodiversity conservation. The training focused on structuring Ghana’s scattered biodiversity data into a single national platform, accessible to policymakers, researchers, and the public. The initiative aims to streamline national reporting obligations, including the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which seeks to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030, commencing in 2026.





Mr. Han de Koeijer, Belgian Focal Point for CHM, explained that the Bioland tool, developed under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), helps countries overcome technical challenges in setting up biodiversity information platforms. “We have so much valuable biodiversity information in Ghana, scattered across institutions, websites, and individual reports. But when it’s time for national reporting or policy planning, we start from scratch,” he said. “The Bioland tool changes that by creating a unified platform where institutions can upload their data, tag it to national biodiversity targets, and make it visible and usable by others.”





Mr. Koeijer added that the tool enhances transparency and national collaboration, allowing users to see which institutions are working on biodiversity, what data exists, and where gaps remain. It also simplifies biodiversity integration into Ghana’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) targets. Currently, 36 countries have operational national CHM websites using Bioland, with another 24 in testing phases.





Dr. Peter Dery, Director of Environment at MEST, stated that the platform would play a crucial role not only in fulfilling international reporting obligations but also in informing national policies on conservation, land management, and sustainable development. He stressed that ensuring sector-wide capacity in using the portal would increase transparency and improve Ghana’s global biodiversity reporting contributions. Dr. Dery also hinted that Ghana’s NBSAP is under development and is expected to be completed by September 2025.





Participants were trained in data uploading, tagging information to biodiversity objectives, and integrating Ghana’s commitments under the CBD. By structuring, centralising, and ensuring accessibility of biodiversity data, the Bioland CHM platform will enhance scientific research, policy formulation, and public engagement. The Bioland tool provides an immediate solution for countries facing technical barriers in setting up their national CHM sites, offering services in knowledge management, sharing, and exchange.

