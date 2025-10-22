Bitget Releases October 2025 Proof of Reserves (POR) with 307% Coverage in Bitcoin (BTC) for Users’ Reserves

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) and Web3 company, has released its October 2025 Proof of Reserves (PoR) report as a part of its monthly transparency and user protection commitment. This is done via securing core assets and providing an auditable view of balances through a Merkle-tree verification system. The snapshot covers BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC, with user balances and reserve coverage published on the PoR transparency page alongside wallet attestations and a self-check tool that lets account holders verify inclusion using anonymized identifiers.

The October ledger shows assets held on behalf of users at approximately 10,275 BTC, 134,096 ETH, 1,773,939,676 USDT, and 108,484,792 USDC. The reserve ratios are 307% for BTC, 105% for USDT, 224% for ETH, and 129% for USDC—each above 1:1 and marked as sufficient reserves.

Bitget’s PoR framework applies a Merkle-tree approach that aggregates anonymized account balances and maps them to on-chain holdings, enabling independent verification without revealing personal information. The attestation details include asset-by-asset coverage ratios, public wallet addresses for the reserves, and a verification script for cross-checking inclusion of balances in the tree. The process is designed to be repeatable and observable, allowing the community to validate point-in-time solvency beyond a traditional third-party report.

Transparency measures extend to a continuously updated PoR portal and a standing protection mechanism that is separately valued and reported. Together, these controls aim to provide users, counterparties, and the wider market with clear evidence of asset backing, custody segregation, and immediate availability of funds.

“Transparent reserve reporting is a baseline for exchanges,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “The October update keeps coverage comfortably above 100% across major assets and reinforces the expectation that user deposits remain fully redeemable at all times.”

Bitget plans to maintain a consistent PoR publication cadence, keep historical snapshots accessible for longitudinal analysis, and broaden coverage as new assets gain material scale. The October 2025 report is now live on the transparency page with complete datasets, wallet evidence, and user self-verification tools.

