Bitget and Google Developer Group Collaborate on a Second Hackathon to Fuel Youth Innovation

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), is excited to announce its continued collaboration with the Google Developer Group (GDG). They will host a second hackathon, the “AI Accelerate Hack,” as part of Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth CSR initiative. The event will be held at KU Leuven in Belgium on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The 10-hour hackathon aims to support and encourage young talents to utilize innovative tools for building the future of the technology sector, focusing on the grand theme: “Fueling fast-paced innovation through the synergy of technology, business, and creativity.”

The “AI Accelerate Hack” is an intense, collaborative competition where developers and designers will work together to build innovative, tech-driven solutions to real-world business challenges. The event is set to bring together 200 participants from diverse backgrounds.

“Our Blockchain4Youth programs keep on growing and expanding worldwide. Such hackathons are a great opportunity to interact with promising students, share our expertise as mentors, and continuously build our community via shared knowledge,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget.

“Partnering with Bitget for the ‘AI Accelerate Hack’ aligns perfectly with our mission to empower the next generation of developers,” said Daniel Sparemblek, President and Founder at the Google Developer Group (GDG) KU Leuven. “This event is a unique platform where academic theory meets real-world business challenges, pushing students to innovate at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and creativity.”

While the hackathon is primarily designed for Master’s students in Computer Engineering and related disciplines, with a strong emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, participation is also open to students from other academic backgrounds, recent graduates with up to two years of professional experience, and enthusiastic tech experts.

The event schedule includes a short opening ceremony, where Bitget will present the Blockchain4Youth initiative and the recently introduced Graduate Program. This program aims to recruit top university talent and place them directly into real Web3 workstreams. Via this program, graduates join one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, collaborate with colleagues from more than 50 countries, and advance through a clear development path that combines rotations, mentorship, competitive compensation, and the chance to ship on the frontier. The day will then be followed by the core 10-hour hacking period. Groups will present their final projects in the evening, when awards will be distributed to the winning teams.

This event is the second collaboration between Bitget and GDG, following a highly successful hackathon held in May at Constructor University. It is a key part of Bitget’s broader Blockchain4Youth initiative, which includes several ongoing initiatives around the world to spread education and knowledge on the sector. Most recently, Bitget held a Web3 diversity career session at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) on 20 September together with the 0xU student community. Additionally, in August, Bitget organized its third Crypto Experience Month, hosting educational activities across 12 countries and reaching over 15,000 participants. Looking ahead, the initiative will also include the WAIB Summit AI x Web3 Hackathon from November 14-16, a three-day event at KU Leuven that will bring together students, developers, entrepreneurs, and researchers to build groundbreaking solutions at the frontier of artificial intelligence and Web3.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX). Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while providing real-time access to Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that supports over 130 blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to allocate funds only to what they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38908da2-fa90-4877-bed1-e4c306c91427

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001134420