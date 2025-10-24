Opportunities International and Development Bank Ghana Host Forum for Private School Owners



Accra: Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited (OISL), in collaboration with the Development Bank Ghana (DBG), organized a forum for private school owners and administrators as part of its 2025 Customer Service Week celebrations. The event took place at OISL’s Circle Branch in Accra, bringing together key stakeholders from both institutions.

According to Ghana News Agency, the forum saw participation from notable figures including Mr. Ernest Yerekuu, Chief Executive Officer of OISL; Dr. Francis Takyi, Chief Risk Officer; and Ms. Sefakor Boadu, Head of Entrepreneurial Projects and Business Development at DBG. Other attendees included Mr. Stephen Yankey, Edu-Finance Manager; Mr. Richard Anyamesem, Head of Marketing; and Mr. James Ephraim, Area Head for the South-West Area of OISL, along with other management and staff.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Yerekuu highlighted the purpose of the forum as a platform for open dialogue and feedback collection from clients to enhance OISL’s products and services

. He underscored the session’s role in educating school owners and administrators on OISL’s loan requirements, processes, and digital platforms to facilitate more efficient access to financial services.

Dr. Takyi led an interactive session focused on the five Cs of credit assessment: Character, Capacity, Condition, Capital, and Collateral. He emphasized the importance of proper record-keeping and maintaining a good credit history for private schools, while also advising school owners to separate their business finances from personal accounts.

Mr. Yankey provided insights into OISL’s credit delivery processes, covering loan applications, turnaround time, and post-disbursement protocols, while offering practical guidance for school owners seeking financial support. Speaking for DBG, Ms. Boadu reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to supporting OISL’s Edu-Finance initiative, aimed at expanding credit access for schools and women-led businesses across the country.

During a dialogue session moderated by Mr. Anyamese

m, clients provided valuable feedback on OISL’s products and services, particularly the Edu-Finance offering. Many concerns were addressed during the discussions, with clients expressing satisfaction.

Mr. Yerekuu expressed gratitude to the participants for their active engagement and constructive feedback. He assured continued support from OISL for both formal and informal sectors, emphasizing that the partnership with private schools was intended to enhance access to finance in the education sector and promote sustainable growth. Approximately 50 school owners and administrators attended the forum.