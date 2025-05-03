Berekum MCE Orders Evacuation of Old-Age Berekum-Zongo Refuse Dumpsite

Berekum: Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar, the Berekum Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has ordered the evacuation of an old-age refuse dumpsite at the Berekum Zongo community, to improve sanitation. She instructed the Assembly engineers to utilize the earth moving machines from the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), which were distributed by the previous administration to various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), for clearing the dumpsite.

According to Ghana News Agency, Hajia Abubakar highlighted in an interview with the media that the dumpsite had become a nuisance and posed a risk of communicable diseases outbreak in the neighbourhood. She reiterated the Assembly’s dedication to enhancing sanitation in the municipality to prevent disease spread and warned residents against disposing of refuse at the site.

Hajia Abubakar also took the opportunity to commend both formal and informal sector workers for their contributions towards national development, as the nation celebrated the annual workers’ day (May Day 2025).