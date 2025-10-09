‘Be Ambassadors of HPV Vaccination,’ Dr Darbbey Urges Stakeholders



Accra: Dr Felix Gerald Kwaning Darbbey, the Awutu-Senya District Health Service Director, has appealed to stakeholders in the district to be ambassadors of the upcoming National Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination. He emphasized the importance of the vaccination exercise in protecting girls from cervical cancer.





According to Ghana News Agency, the vaccination campaign is set to commence from Tuesday, October 7 to Saturday, October 11, 2025, targeting girls aged between nine and 14 years. Dr Darbbey made this appeal during the District Risk Communication and Stakeholders’ meeting held at the District Health Directorate in Awutu Beraku, the District Capital.





Dr Darbbey highlighted that HPV infection is the second leading cause of cancer and cancer-related deaths among women in Ghana, primarily affecting women between 40 and 50 years of age. The meeting addressed crucial issues regarding the upcoming National HPV vaccination for both school-going and out-of-school girls.





He informed that post-campaign, the HPV vaccine would be included in routine immunization, allowing every girl to receive it upon reaching nine years. Dr Darbbey urged parents and guardians to ensure their eligible girls receive the vaccination, securing a healthier future for them.





HPV infections, he noted, are the most common sexually transmitted infections, often spread through sexual activity and skin-to-skin contact. He pointed out that most sexually active individuals will contract the virus at some point, with many remaining unaware of it, as HPV infections are most prevalent among teenagers and young adults in their early 20s.





Dr Darbbey explained that while persistent HPV infections often present no symptoms, the resulting bodily changes from adolescence may lead to cancer later in life. He detailed that HPV can cause various cancers, including cervical, anal, throat, vaginal, and penile cancers, with early sexual activity and multiple partners being significant risk factors.





He stressed the importance of vaccinating girls before their first sexual encounter to protect against HPV infection. Dr Darbbey also noted the substantial burden of HPV-related diseases and highlighted the vaccine’s efficacy in preventing HPV infection and its associated health outcomes, especially cervical cancer, which results in 3,000 new cases globally among women, with 2,000 annual deaths.





The safety and effectiveness of the HPV vaccine have been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority. Dr Darbbey urged the community to also raise awareness about breast cancer, as October is recognized as breast cancer awareness month.

