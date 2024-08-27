Alleged land guard remanded for swiping linguist, others with iron rods



Accra: An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody Atinga Ayambire for allegedly swiping a Linquist and three others for allegedly developing a parcel of land at Busuafie near Danchira.

Ayambire, a farmer and a member of notorious land guards operating in Danchira, has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, prohibition of activities of land guard, four counts of assault and causing unlawful harm, according to prosecutors.

He has denied the charges.

Ayambire’s accomplices whose names were given as Rasta, Tupac, Akuffo Addo, Nigga, and One Area, are said to be at large.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Daniel Danku opposed the grant of bail, saying investigations are underway and the Police were looking for those on the run.

The accused person is expected to reappear on September 9,2024.

Prosecution told the Court that the complainant, Ayikwei Ofori, alias Okyeame, was the Linquist of Busuafie near Danchira.

The Court heard that Atinga Aymabire, a farmer and his accomplices, namely R

asta, Tupac, Akuffo Addo, Area and Nigga, at large, were notorious land guards operating within Danchira and its environs.

Prosecution said the complainant sold a plot of land located at Busuafie to one George Darku, who was also victim in the case.

On June 7, 2023, at about 1030 hours, the complainant Nathaniel Ayikwei, George Darko and Samuel Kofi Siaw were on the land working and suddenly, Aymabire and his accomplices on motor bikes, confronted them and demanded ‘digging fee.’

The Court was told that Ayikwei informed Ayimbire and his accomplices that they had sorted the Asafostse of the land out.

Prosecution said Ayambire became offended and without any provocation, picked up iron roads from the site and used same to beat the complainant, Samuel Kofi Siaw and George Darko mercilessly until they sustained injuries.

The Prosecution said the complainant and the victims ran and sought refuge in the complainant’s house but anyone, including one Odekor Lamptey was also assaulted for intervening.

The compla

inant and the other victims reported the matter to the Police at Danchira and they were given police medical form to seek medical treatment.

After the act, prosecution said Ayambire and his accomplice went into hiding until Ayambire was seen at Gbese District Court by the complainant who raised the alarm and Aymabire was arrested.

Source: Ghana News Agency