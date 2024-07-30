BAG names squad for 2024 Badminton U-19 Championships



The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) has announced their squad for the 2024 All-African U-19 and All England Junior Championships next month.

The defending champions would first travel to England on August 5, 2024, for a friendly game before moving to Dakar, Senegal for the Africa Youth championship fixed for August 12-19, 2024.

The competition would serve as a qualification for 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

The selected players were Lesile Nii Adote Addo, Moslena Ama Koram, Ankrah Jonathan, Quarcoo Racheal, Amofa Andy-Nyaboo, Kwaw Nathaniel Abekah-Awutu, Quarcoo Daniel and Adu-Minta Nyarkrom.

In an interview with the media, Mr. Yeboah Evans, President of the Association said the squad had like Leslie Adote Addo and Moslena Adu – the current Africa number three and was confident the team would do well.

He said, ‘our promising athletes on the high-performance programme would demonstrate the growth and strength of badminton in Ghana, and compete for top honours against other 16 African nations’.

Mos

es Adu Coaching Development Department of the Association expressed confidence in the team’s ability to excel at the competition.

He said, ‘we have a talented group of players who have been working diligently in preparation for these championships’.

‘We aim to win the two competitions and make a mark on the continental stage,’ he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency