Ayawaso East NCCE Inaugurates Civic Education Club to Foster Active Citizenship



Ayawaso East: The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Ayawaso East Municipality has inaugurated a Civic Education Club at the Hadai Tiwinikli International School. The initiative aims to promote responsible citizenship among young people and deepen their understanding of Ghana’s democratic values and constitutional rights.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Civic Education Club executives were sworn in to coordinate club activities. Ms Portia Akpene Adjakrah, Ayawaso East Municipal Director of the NCCE, said the initiative forms part of the Commission’s broader mandate to educate citizens on their rights and responsibilities under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. Ms Adjakrah emphasised the importance of civic education in shaping the attitudes and behaviours of the youth, stating that the club would serve as a platform for students to learn about national values, participate in democratic activities, and develop leadership skills.





She further explained that the NCCE’s aim was to nurture responsible future leaders who were aware of their duties as citizens and had been instilled with values such as discipline, respect for the rule of law, and active participation in national development. She encouraged the students to take the activities of the club seriously and serve as ambassadors of civic responsibility both in school and within their communities.





Dr Imurana Mohammed, Director of Programmes at NCCE, highlighted the fundamental principle that Ghana operates as a democratic state. He underscored that the most critical component of any democracy lies not merely in its institutions or electoral processes but in the quality and consciousness of its citizens. He elaborated that the vitality of a democratic society is intrinsically linked to the values its citizens uphold, such as civic responsibility, respect for the rule of law, tolerance, and active participation in governance. A truly functional democracy, he noted, depended on the level of awareness, engagement, and ethical commitment of the populace.





Sheikh Abdul Rahman Botchway, headteacher of Hadai Tiwinikli International School, expressed gratitude to NCCE and noted that the club’s values align with the school’s vision of academic excellence, discipline, and moral upbringing. Additionally, during the inauguration, the National Ambulance Service demonstrated cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the students as part of training on basic first aid.

