Invest in Boys’ Emotional Growth and Positive Masculinity, Says Ministry



Accra: The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has called on stakeholders to invest in the emotional needs of boys and promote awareness campaigns on positive masculinity. It emphasized the importance of initiatives such as boys’ mentorship programs to empower them to achieve gender equality and promote positive masculinity.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Ministry shared its vision during the commemoration of the International Day of the Boy-Child. It aims to create safe spaces where boys can express their feelings without judgment and receive emotional support for their vulnerabilities. Celebrated annually on May 16, this day recognizes the rights and achievements of boys worldwide and offers an opportunity to advocate for global gender equality.





The celebration this year follows the global theme: “Building Self-Esteem in Boys; Stand Up, Be Heard, Be Seen.” A statement issued by the Ministry highlighted the unique challenges boys face in modern societies, including gender stereotypes, toxic masculinity, mental health issues, and high societal expectations. These challenges necessitate urgent action from all stakeholders.





The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the well-being and development of all children, regardless of gender. It envisions an environment where boys are encouraged to believe in themselves, empowered to express their feelings, and celebrated for their true selves. The Ministry stressed the importance of valuing, supporting, and listening to every boy to help them thrive and shape future generations of empathetic leaders, caring fathers, and responsible citizens.





An annual mentorship program has been instituted by the Ministry as a support base for boys and girls, providing them with essential information on life skills, leadership, and career development. Additionally, Men and Boys Clubs have been formed in communities across regions to foster positive masculinity, personal development, and social responsibility.





“We wish all boys in Ghana a Happy International Day of the Boy-Child,” the statement concluded.

