Authorities of Manso Adubia SHS Appeal for Teachers’ Accommodation



Manso adubia: Authorities of the Manso Adubia Senior High School in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region have appealed to government, stakeholders, and alumni to construct teachers’ bungalows for the school. The absence of teachers’ accommodation facilities has become a major challenge to effective academic work.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Peter Acquah, Assistant Headmaster of the school, informed journalists that many teachers are compelled to commute from distant residences to attend classes. This situation often results in teachers arriving late for school, thereby affecting the smooth running of lessons. Mr. Acquah emphasized that having bungalows on campus would allow teachers to reside closer, giving them more time for academic duties.





He noted that the provision of on-campus bungalows would not only motivate teachers but would also enhance discipline, supervision, and improve the school’s overall academic performance. Mr. Acquah described the situation as urgent and called on past students of Manso Adubia SHS to contribute towards the necessary infrastructure improvements. Additionally, he urged the government and development partners to act swiftly in addressing the issue.





Mr. Acquah highlighted that teacher accommodation is a crucial requirement for the growth of every second-cycle institution, especially for Manso Adubia SHS, which continues to experience increasing student enrollment. He further acknowledged the efforts of the school community but stressed that the scale of infrastructure needed exceeds their capacity, necessitating external intervention.





The appeal arises amid widespread infrastructural challenges faced by many second-cycle institutions across the country, including inadequate dormitories, dining halls, science laboratories, and sick bays.

