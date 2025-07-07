At Least 13 Reported Dead in Texas Flooding



Accra: At least 13 people have died in severe flooding in the US state of Texas, authorities said on Friday. Children from a summer camp in Kerr County, north-west of San Antonio, were also missing. Heavy rainfall early on Friday morning triggered flooding in the state.





According to Ghana News Agency, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick initially mentioned six to ten bodies, emphasizing that the situation was ongoing and that there was still no comprehensive overview. Kerr County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha later confirmed that at least 13 people had died. The victims include both adults and children, with some bodies discovered in vehicles that had been washed away by the floodwaters.





Citing a ‘catastrophic flooding event,’ the police had earlier urged residents to stay away from streams and rivers, particularly around the Guadalupe River, and advised seeking safety in higher areas. This warning was communicated through a Facebook post to ensure public safety.

