Asukawkaw in Tears: Four Lives Lost, Eight Fight for Life in Fuel Tanker Accident



Asukawkaw: A devastating fuel tanker accident at Asukawkaw in the Krachi East Municipality has claimed the lives of four people, with eight others battling for their lives. Eyewitnesses, who spoke to Ghana News Agency (GNA), described the scene as chaotic and horrific, with the fuel tanker losing control and crashing into nearby shops.





According to Ghana News Agency, the impact was immense, causing widespread damage, which claimed the lives of three women and a child. Speaking with Sergeant Zakaria Asharift of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division, he disclosed that eight individuals were currently receiving treatment following the accident on Thursday, August 14.





Sergeant Asharift stated that an investigation would begin to ascertain the cause of the accident. The incident has sent shockwaves of grief throughout Asukawkaw and the Municipality, with community members mourning the loss of their loved ones.

