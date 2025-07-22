Assemblyman Urges Action on Public Sanitation in Sakumono Village



Tema: Mr Gabriel Lucky Ocansey, the Assembly Member for the Woler electoral area in the Tema West Municipality, has made an earnest plea to the Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) for the provision of adequate toilet facilities for the residents of Sakumono Village.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Ocansey highlighted the severe shortage of sanitation facilities, which has led some residents to resort to open defecation within the community and at Sakumono beach, posing a potential health risk. This appeal was made during a visit by Mr Ludwig Teye Totimeh, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), and other assembly officials who were on a fact-finding tour of the electoral area to assess community challenges.





Mr Ocansey pointed out that despite the growth in Sakumono Village’s population, the community still relies on a single outdated public toilet, which contains only four seats for males and females each. “The toilet facility was constructed before I was even born; it has now become weak,” he remarked, emphasizing the inadequate sanitation infrastructure that forces residents to defecate in the open, both within the community and along the seaside.





Although aware of a new regulation that restricts permits for constructing public toilets, Mr Ocansey urged the MCE and the assembly to prioritize resolving this critical issue to curtail open defecation and its associated problems. In response, Mr Ludwig Teye Totimeh assured that he would bring the matter to the attention of the Assembly for a resolution. He acknowledged the new regulation on public toilet construction and committed to consulting with the sanitation officer to identify the best approach to address the issue.





During the visit, Mr Totimeh also noted other significant concerns in the municipality, such as poor road conditions, inadequate drainage, and sewage problems. He stated that unauthorized structures on sewer lines, drains, and roads would be demolished by the Assembly to restore order and improve infrastructure in the area.

