Ashanti Regional GJA Chairmanship Rerun Set for August 21



Kumasi: The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Elections Committee announced that the rerun of the Ashanti Regional chairmanship election will be conducted on Thursday, August 21, 2025. This decision comes after a directive from the Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee (EDAC), following the submission of a petition by stakeholders, as stated in a press release provided to the Ghana News Agency on Friday.

According to Ghana News Agency, the EDAC’s ruling was delivered after reviewing a petition and submissions from stakeholders, which led to the call for fresh elections. This move aims to ensure fairness, transparency, and strict adherence to the Association’s electoral guidelines. The press release mentioned that the voters’ register would be available on the GJA website and the regional platform within the week, and will also be accessible to the candidates.

Those wishing to vote by proxy are required to apply to the Chairman of the GJA Elections Committee, providing proof of eligibility and a valid n

ational identification document. Once approved, applicants must download the proxy voting forms, complete them in triplicate, and submit them to the Committee, the Electoral Commission (EC) Presiding Officer, and the designated proxy. All applications and completed forms must be submitted to the GJA Elections Committee Chairman by 1700 hours on Monday, August 18, 2025.

Voting will take place at the Electoral Commission’s Regional Office in Kumasi, with polls opening at 0900 hours and closing at 1500 hours. Voters are required to present their Ghana cards or passports for identification. The process will be supervised by the EC with a representative from the Regional GJA. In line with best practices, ballots will be counted immediately after polls close, and results will be declared on the spot, as noted in the release.

The GJA Elections Committee has urged all eligible members in the region to participate in the election process, emphasizing the importance of upholding the values of integrity, unity, and pr

ofessionalism that define the Association.