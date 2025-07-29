Ashanti Peace Council Condemns Asawase Killings, Urges Calm and Cooperation



According to Ghana News Agency, the Ashanti Regional Peace Council has strongly condemned the recent targeted killings in Asawase which claimed the lives of Abdul Malik Azenbe, chief linguist of the Kumasi Kusasi headman and a sub-chief of the Kusaasi Traditional Council, along with three others.





In a press statement issued on Monday and signed by its Regional Chairperson, Dr. Harriet Takyi, the Council extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and lauded the Ghana Police Service for its swift response to the tragic incident.





‘Such prompt responses and consistent public engagement through proactive actions will enhance public trust in the Service,’ the statement noted.





The Council urged residents of Asawase and the wider Ashanti Region to remain calm and allow security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident. It also appealed for grievances to be addressed through peaceful and legal means, cautioning against acts of reprisal or retaliatory violence.





Importantly, the Council advised the public and media against making unguarded statements or drawing premature conclusions linking the attack to ethnic tensions, emphasizing that there is no evidence supporting such claims at this time.





It further highlighted the economic motivations of migratory groups, encouraging citizens to focus on shared goals to foster peaceful coexistence rather than inflame tensions.





The Council also expressed concern over the rising proliferation of illegal arms in the region and across the country. It called on stakeholders, particularly security agencies, to intensify public education and enforcement efforts to curb illicit arms possession.





Reiterating the importance of citizen participation in promoting peace and security, the Council encouraged Ghanaians to remain vigilant and proactive.





It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding peace in the Ashanti Region and beyond and urged all citizens to contribute to ensuring safety, unity, and national cohesion.

