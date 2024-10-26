Aseda Foundation marks 25th Anniversary celebration in Takoradi



The Aseda Foundation, a Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) oriented organisation, has celebrated 25 years of its existence with a grand durbar in Takoradi.

In the lead up to the climax of the celebration, the Foundation organised a health walk, donations, and workshops among other activities.

The durbar, characterised by a thanksgiving service, cake cutting ceremony, fund raising, cultural performances and fashion and hair show was attended by some dignitaries including the Western Regional Minister, the Member of Parliament for Sekondi and some heads of institutions.

Madam Diana Adjei, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aseda Foundation, speaking at the event, thanked God for how far He has brought the organisation in training the youth in technical and vocational skills.

She said since its establishment, the Foundation had partnered with other organisations to train more than 5,000 young people in about nine regions across the country in various skill programmes like fashion design, bu

ilding construction, welding and carpentry, among others.

She noted that the Foundation’s mission was to empower vulnerable young people by providing them with essential skills so they could be self-reliant and lead dignified lives within their communities.

‘I think we have done that and will continue doing well in that direction,’ the CEO said.

Touching on some of the challenges over the years, Madam Adjei said: ‘One of our problems has to with accommodation and feeding for the young people we bring from the rural areas. Sometimes they are numbers can be huge, so we struggle in that regard, but by God’s grace we are on track.’

She, therefore, appealed to corporate institutions and benevolent individuals to come to aid of the Foundation and assist them to build hostel facilities to help accommodate more people to facilitate their training.

‘We have also built a school to blend the practical and theoretical concepts of our training programmes, so we are also appealing to stakeholders in the education sect

or to help us to secure accreditation certificates for our school,’ the CEO added.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, congratulated the Aseda Foundation for the good works done in the last 25 years.

He said TVET was one the surest means to develop the country, adding that, ‘so if you take the work that Aseda Foundation has done, I believe it deserves massive commendations.’

He said the government would continue to provide the necessary support and environment where technical and vocational skills would thrive to bridge the unemployment gap and spur the growth of the country.

Other partner organisations including the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), National Youth Authority (NYA), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, and National Vocational Training Institute among others took turns to offer goodwill messages to the Aseda Foundation on its 25th Anniversary.

Source: Ghana News Agency