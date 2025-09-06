Asante Gold Corporation Supports Local Schools with Educational Materials

Wiawso: The Underground Department of Asante Gold Corporation has taken a significant step in supporting education by presenting educational materials to pupils of Nsuansua and Anglo Basic schools, located in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Stephen Asante Yamoah, General Manager of the Corporation, highlighted that the company has a policy directing each department to adopt a community within its operational area and provide support. In line with this policy, the underground department adopted the Nsuansua and Anglo communities to offer them necessary assistance, particularly focusing on education.

Mr. Yamoah emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing the needs of communities within its vicinity, with a particular focus on education, which he believes is crucial for bringing about transformational change. He noted that the educational materials provided would serve to inspire and encourage pupils to develop an interest in their studies.

The General Manager also took the opportunity to advise parents to prioritize their children’s education, stressing that investing in education is vital for the children’s future and their contribution to society.

Nana Elluo Payin III, Chief of Nsuansua and Kyidomhene for Wiawso Traditional Council, expressed gratitude to the company for its ongoing support to the communities within its operational reach. Mr. Mensah Haruna, Headteacher of Nsuansua Basic School, conveyed his appreciation on behalf of the schools, stating that the donation would motivate students to take an interest in education. He also appealed to the company for assistance in renovating the school block and requested the deployment of more teachers to the school.