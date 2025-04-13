Apremdo Community Criticizes CHPS Compound Staff Behavior



Apremdo: The members of the Apremdo community in the Kwesimintsim Constituency are not happy about the attitude of staff of the CHPS compound towards health delivery.

According to Ghana News Agency, during a community durbar, residents expressed their dissatisfaction to the Municipal Director of Health, Joyce Begyina, describing the staff’s behavior as unprofessional and inattentive. They reported that initiating care at the facility is always challenging, with nurses displaying a disinterested attitude towards patients.

One community member complained about the staff being preoccupied with their phones and lacking organization, questioning the value of visiting the facility. Another individual shared an experience of being denied prompt care for a severe injury by a nurse who claimed her shift had ended, leaving him feeling desperate and confused.

In response, Nana Egya Kwamina XI, the Apremdohene, expressed his frustration and urged the Health Directorate to urgently replace the current staff with more d

edicated and committed professionals. He emphasized the need for staff who would uphold the integrity of the healthcare profession and not undermine the community’s efforts to establish the facility.

The community’s dissatisfaction with the CHPS compound has led many to seek healthcare services elsewhere, defeating the purpose of providing primary healthcare access and easing the burden on secondary facilities. Additionally, during the meeting, the community discussed the importance of the Community Funeral Policy scheme and addressed other concerns such as cattle herds damaging farmland, robberies, and the need for infrastructure improvements including boreholes and drainage systems.