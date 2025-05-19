AMAGYEI Foundation Advocates Youth Empowerment in Akyem Abuakwa



Akyem Abuakwa: AMAGYEI Foundation, a social responsibility arm of an Accra-based law firm, has paid a courtesy visit to Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, to introduce its vision for community empowerment. Leading the delegation was Madam Ofosua Amagyei, Managing Attorney of the Foundation, along with members of the advisory board. The team outlined the Foundation’s mission to empower underprivileged individuals aged 16 to 45, equipping them with the necessary skills and resources to achieve self-reliance and support their families.





According to Ghana News Agency, Madam Ofosua stated that the foundation had collaborated with Ghana’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service, and the Complementary Education Agency to offer youth hands-on skills training and improve adult literacy for those with low education standards. Since its inception in 2024, the AMAGYEI Foundation has equipped 85 youth with skills in producing items such as laundry bar soap, washing powder, hair shampoo, hair wig oil, bleach, and antiseptic disinfectant. These individuals were also guided through proper packaging, marketing, customer care, and the processes to register their products with the Food and Drugs Authority and the Office of the Registrar of Companies.





Madam Ofosua mentioned that the 85 beneficiaries included 83 females and two males, out of which 10 people would be selected to receive startup capital to fully establish themselves. She presented some of the products to the chief to showcase the brand’s value and appealed for support in cash and in-kind from benevolent organizations and individuals to expand the training services to more people in the area.





Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin donated 50,000 Ghana cedis to AMAGYEI Foundation to help sustain its infrastructural development. He called on distant natives to contribute to the development of rural communities, especially in areas like social amenities, libraries, and health facilities.

