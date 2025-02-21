Governance

Akwatia MP’s Contempt Conviction Sparks Controversy

Accra:


Accra: The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed dissatisfaction with a Koforidua High Court’s decision to convict Mr Ernest Yaw Kumi, the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, for contempt. The court’s ruling came after Mr Kumi defied an interim injunction barring him from being sworn in as a legislator.



According to Ghana News Agency, the ruling has led to significant discontent among the Caucus. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Marking addressed a press conference at Parliament House, Accra, expressing concerns about the court’s approach. “We are dissatisfied with the approach, and we think that he has been treated unfairly,” he stated.



Mr Afenyo-Markin further elaborated on the situation, noting, “I am aware of the Koforidua High Court decision. We have yet to procure the court ruling and the orders of the court. The lawyers are going to brief the caucus, and we will come out with our position on the matter.” He assured that necessary steps would be taken to ensure Mr Kumi complies with the law.



The court’s decision has ignited controversy, with claims from the Minority Caucus that Mr Kumi was treated unjustly. Previously, the court had restrained Mr Kumi from presenting himself for swearing-in until a legal dispute was resolved. Despite this directive, he proceeded to take the oath of office in Parliament.



Presiding Judge Justice Senyo Amedahe issued a bench warrant for Mr Kumi’s arrest after he failed to appear for sentencing. With the bench warrant in effect, authorities are expected to enforce his arrest.

