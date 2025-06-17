Akuapem North MCE Tours BECE Centres, Urges Candidates to Stay Confident



Accra: Mr. John Evans Kumordzi, Akuapem North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has visited key Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres across the municipality to encourage candidates undertaking this year’s national assessment. He was accompanied by Mr. Laurence Dzah, the Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service (GES), and Alhaji Shamrock Gafaru, the Municipal Co-ordinating Director.

According to Ghana News Agency, the team visited a number of centres including Okuapemman Senior High School, Mamfe Senior High School, Mangoase Senior High School, Tinkong Presby Junior High School, Mampong Presby Senior High School, and Demodeaf School. During the tour, Mr. Kumordzi urged the candidates to approach the examination with confidence and faith, reassuring them that they should not despair or panic. He emphasised that BECE was a critical milestone in their academic journey and encouraged them to give their best effort.

Mr. Kumordzi advised, ‘You need to read the questions thoroughly to understa

nd before you put pen on paper,’ cautioning against rushing through the exam. He also warned against examination malpractice, stressing that dishonest conduct could jeopardize their future. He assured the candidates that under the stewardship of President John Dramani Mahama, measures were in place to ensure that every candidate received placement in their preferred schools once results were released.

Mr. Dzah, speaking on the discipline exhibited by students in the district, commended the students for maintaining high standards, noting that this had contributed to a lower candidate pregnancy ratio this year. ‘We are proud of the discipline in our schools and expect nothing short of excellent performance,’ he stated, encouraging the students to make their teachers, parents, and the district proud.

Interacting with the Ghana News Agency, some candidates expressed confidence about coming out with flying colours, particularly students at Mangoase Senior High School and Mampong Presby Senior High School centres

, who showed high levels of enthusiasm about their success in the examination. Ms. Obenewa Karren, a student from PCE Demonstration in Akropong, was particularly optimistic, stating that she had prepared extensively and felt ’87 per cent ready’ for the examination challenge.

The BECE, which serves as the gateway to secondary education, remains a crucial step for young learners, with municipal authorities actively supporting candidates throughout the examination period.