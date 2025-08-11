Aircraft Accident/Prevention Bureau Sympathizes with Helicopter Crash Victims’ Families



Accra: The Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB-Ghana) has expressed its condolences to the families of the helicopter crash victims, the Government, Ghana Armed Forces and the nation for the great loss. On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the tragic helicopter crash occurred at Adansi near Sikaman in the Ashanti Region, claiming eight lives.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence Minister, Mr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Samuel Sarpong, former Ashanti Regional Minister and Vice-chairman of the NDC, and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting National Deputy Security Coordinator were among the eight that perished. The rest were Mr. Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala, Pilot, Flying Officer Manin Twum Ampadu, Co-Pilot, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Crew Member.





Mr. John M.K. Wumborti, the Acting Commissioner of AIB-Ghana, in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said their untimely passing was not only a personal loss to their families and colleagues but also a national tragedy that had shaken the very foundation of the country’s institutions. ‘These were men of Service, courage and integrity dedicated to the peace, safety and development of our beloved country,’ he said.





‘At AIB Ghana, we are acutely aware of the deep pain this loss brings. While no words can adequately ease the grief being experienced, we stand in solemn solidarity with every family affected,’ the Acting Commissioner said. ‘May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.’





He prayed that their legacy of dedication and patriotism endured in the hearts of Ghanaians. The victims were on a national assignment when the helicopter they were traveling on crashed, leading to the death of all the eight on board.

