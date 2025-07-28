Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Annual Convention Opens in UK



Alton: The Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has begun in Alton, Hampshire, in the United Kingdom, attracting 35,000 guests from 120 nations. This significant event includes faith-inspired exhibitions, peace seminars, and prayer congregations.





According to Ghana News Agency, the three-day event, which commenced on Friday, July 25, 2025, and will conclude on Sunday, July 27, 2025, is the 59th edition of the Convention. The event’s primary objectives are to strengthen individuals’ connection with God and to foster a sense of brotherhood within the Community. Additionally, the Convention aims to enhance the understanding of Islamic teachings through various keynote speeches.





The Convention serves as a platform for civic leaders, parliamentarians, political leaders, diplomats, and faith-based organizations to deliver speeches on achieving peace. Participants gather from around the world to listen to spiritual exhortations from the community’s leader, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmed. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the messages delivered and purifying hearts to benefit from the speeches.





Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, the Ameer and Missionary-in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, highlighted the necessity of avoiding actions contrary to divine teachings and called for spiritual and moral reorientation. He stressed the importance of morality-driven leadership for global and national progress.





Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, is expected to address the conference, which is set to conclude on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

