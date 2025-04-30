Agorve District Church of Pentecost Hosts Safety Conference for Motor Riders

Akatsi: The Church of Pentecost, Agorve District in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has successfully conducted its first ‘Motor Riders Conference’. The event took place at the Central Chapel of the Church at Akatsi-Agorve bypass and focused on promoting road safety among motor riders.

According to Ghana News Agency, the one-day conference aimed to provide riders with essential skills, knowledge of road signs, traffic regulations, practical riding tactics, and general safety tips. Reverend Prosper Kofi Kpeli, the District Pastor, highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting that it is part of the Church’s mission to preach the gospel and influence society positively. He emphasized that the conference aligns with the Church’s vision 2028 agenda of impacting all spheres of society with the kingdom of God’s values and principles.

Mr. Daniel Dagba, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akatsi and a Special Guest at the event, expressed his appreciation for the Church’s efforts. He stressed the need for riders to strictly adhere to road rules and regulations and mentioned upcoming actions against the use of unregistered motorbikes and noise pollution. Mr. Dagba also assured attendees of the government’s intention to support the commercial motor riding business legally.

Mr. Hayford Acheampong, the Municipal Manager for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), informed participants about the risks associated with unregistered motorbikes and the necessity of acquiring proper documentation, such as roadworthy certificates, insurance, and riding permits. He urged vehicle and motorbike owners to complete these processes to avoid complications during accident claims.

Presentations by officers from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service focused on road safety and security tips. Chief Inspector Farouk Merigah of the Police Service advised riders to wear safety gear, including helmets and boots, whenever on the road. Additionally, Station Officer 1, Mr. Emmanuel Ankrah from the Fire Service, cautioned against reckless riding practices, such as carrying iron rods, which could lead to fire hazards.

Stephen Egbenya, a commercial motor operator who attended the event, remarked on the importance of sustaining such initiatives to ensure safety compliance among riders. The conference concluded with the distribution of free reflector jackets by the Women’s Ministry of the Church. Furthermore, officials from Winners Cooperative Credit Union expressed their willingness to collaborate with the DVLA to address financial challenges faced by riders in completing documentation requirements.