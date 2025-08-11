Agonaman Queen Mother Urges Decent Dressing at 2025 Nyakrom Akwambo Festival



Accra: Nana Tutuwa V, the Queen mother of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, has admonished young ladies attending the Agona Nyakrom Akwambo festival to dress decently to promote the area’s culture, customs, and traditions.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Agonaman Queen mother emphasized that indecent dressing would not be tolerated at the festival, which commenced on Saturday, August 2, 2025, with an extensive clean-up exercise. Nana Tutuwa participated in the exercise alongside the Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyarkoh Eku X.





The Queen mother highlighted the festival as an opportunity to learn the town’s customs and traditions, stressing the importance of young ladies dressing decently. This year’s festival aims to raise funds to construct female, male, and children’s wards at the local health center to address the healthcare needs of Nyakrom’s growing population.





Nana Tutuwa urged citizens to contribute to the town’s development. Nana Oteatuoso Osei Bonsu III, Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom and Chairman of the 2025 Akwambo Planning Committee, stated that a health walk with the Omanhene was included to encourage fitness and prevent illnesses.





The Tufuhene also cautioned the youth against drug abuse and trafficking, warning that committee members are vigilant and offenders will face arrest and prosecution. Nana Osei Bonsu reiterated calls for President Mahama to establish a new district, Agona Central, to foster development given Nyakrom’s increasing population.





The Akwambo Planning Committee Chairman appealed to residents to support the expansion of the Nyakrom Health Centre into a district hospital to enhance healthcare delivery. The Tufuhene noted that numerous activities are planned for the ongoing week-long festival, attended by paramount chiefs, ministers of state, and other high-profile personalities.

