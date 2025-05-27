African Union Day 2025: Emphasis on Justice, Unity, and Development



Accra: Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Assin North, has emphasized the need for justice, unity, and collective action to address historical injustices and promote development.





According to Ghana News Agency, in a statement issued on Sunday and copied to commemorate African Union Day 2025, Mr. Quayson urged Africans to reflect on the historical injustices endured by their people and renew their collective resolve to pursue redress, healing, and a dignified future. The day is themed ‘Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.’





The statement highlighted that Africa Day symbolizes unity, resilience, and shared commitment to development rooted in justice and equity. It stressed that the call for reparations goes beyond compensation, aiming to restore dignity, demand accountability, and ensure that the past is transformed into a powerful force for progress.





Recalling the words of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the father of the Ghanaian nation and a visionary of African unity, Mr. Quayson emphasized the intrinsic forces that unite Africans, which are greater than the influences that divide them. He underscored the importance of unity, introspection, and action in shaping a future where every African can live with pride, purpose, and promise.





The statement noted that the government has embarked on a path of owning and reshaping its story by implementing programs for complete economic and social emancipation. Mr. Quayson called on Africans to come together to shape a future founded on truth, justice, and opportunity for all, wishing them a Happy African Union Day and urging collective action towards a brighter future for the continent.





African Union Day, also known as Africa Day, is celebrated on May 25 each year to commemorate the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, which later became the African Union (AU) in 2002. This day celebrates African unity by promoting solidarity and cooperation among African countries, showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage, encouraging economic growth and integration, and highlighting Africa’s progress and achievements across various fields. It serves as a reflection on Africa’s collective progress, challenges, and future aspirations.

