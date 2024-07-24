African policy makers, academics to develop climate adaptation evidence-based policies



African policymakers and academics have converged in Ghana to develop evidence-based and research-backed policies on the continent’s climate adaptation and resilience.

The Evidence to Action Conference is set to merge both policymakers and academics to deliberate on how to enhance the capacity of African countries to withstand the impact of climate change and to build resilience.

The 7th edition of the Evidence to Action conference was attended by experts from across Africa to discuss innovative research and practical solutions.

The participants included the heads of state institutions, non-governmental organisations, the private sector, academics, and students of the University of Ghana.

Held on the theme, ‘Resilience and Climate Change Adaptation, it will explore the linkages between resilience and climate change adaptation, addressing the critical impacts of climate change in Africa.

The opening session, which was held at the University of Ghana, featured keynote addresses from distinguished speakers,

including Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), and Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, the Head of Civil Service.

Mrs. Ophelia Mensah Hayford urged the African governments to expand climate financing in order to build climate adaptation in their countries.

This, she said, could be achieved by mobilising funds to assist with adaptation plans and infrastructure that would stand climate change.

The Minister also urged African governments to create alliances with the private sector to pool resources, build capacity, and access capital for climate change adaptation strategies.

Mrs. Mensah Hayford highlighted some government’s initiatives aimed at building Ghana’s climate resilience and adaptation.

‘Ghana has implemented a number of initiatives to increase resilience and prepare for the effects of climate change over the years. The initiatives include the one-village-one-dam initiative, where 570 dams were built in climate-vulnerable areas.

Irrigation sys

tems have also been restored to provide irrigation to over 11, 000 hectares of crops in the Northern Region of Ghana,’ she said.

Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, the Head of Civil Service, said civil servants played a key role in advancing the climate adaptation of Ghana.

The conference, he noted, would equip the civil servants with the relevant knowledge and insights on how to contribute to Ghana’s Nationally Determined Contributions and climate actions.

He said civil servants were intermediaries between policy makers and the citizens hence building their capacity building in that regard was very important.

Dr. Namanga Ngongi, Board Chairman International Centre for Evaluation and Development, said Africa needed its own research and evidence based policy framework on climate adaptation.

Thus, the conference will provide the platform for Africa to develop its own climate adaptation and resilience policy to address the impact of climate change.

Source: Ghana News Agency