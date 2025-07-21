African Ministerial Conference Calls for Increased Climate Finance Amid Global Uncertainties



Nairobi: The 20th session of the African Ministerial Conference on the Environment (AMCEN-20) concluded in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, with delegates adopting resolutions that emphasize the need for increased climate finance amidst global geopolitical uncertainties.





According to Ghana News Agency, Kenyan President William Ruto, who addressed the closure of the meeting, highlighted Africa’s readiness for a green and just transition. He stressed the importance of innovative climate financing, technology transfer, and a supportive policy environment in achieving this goal. Ruto emphasized that AMCEN should lead the charge towards a green and resilient future for Africa by leveraging science and innovation, digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, sustainable finance, and partnerships.





Ruto also urged governments to prioritize green bonds and carbon markets as strategies to bridge the climate financing gap. This approach would accelerate low-carbon development, contributing to the health of local communities and ecosystems.





Ibrahim Munir, Libya’s minister of environment and the incoming AMCEN president, underscored the importance of unity in addressing the ecological crisis that threatens sustainable development, peace, and stability across Africa. Munir stated that AMCEN-20 had successfully generated the political will necessary to advance environmental sustainability on a continent that has faced the severe impacts of climate emergencies, species extinction, and pollution.





The conference, attended by over 1,000 delegates including environment ministers from more than 50 African countries, scientists, donors, green campaigners, industry leaders, and innovators, resulted in the adoption of 11 resolutions. These resolutions focused on safeguarding critical minerals essential for Africa’s green transition, investing in the circular economy, and restoring degraded ecosystems.

