Ada East District Assembly Elects Presiding Member After Prolonged Stalemate

Ada: The Ada East District Assembly in the Greater Accra Region has successfully elected Mr. Philip Tetteh Atchia as its new Presiding Member after six attempts.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Atchia, who serves as the Assembly Member for the Asigbekorpe Electoral Area, was elected as the Presiding Member of the Ninth Assembly following five unsuccessful attempts. He achieved a resounding endorsement by securing 38 out of 39 valid votes, equivalent to a 97.44 percent approval rate, with only one dissenting vote.

The election was facilitated by the withdrawal of Mr. Ebenezer Nartey, Assembly Member for Ada-Foah Zongo, who stepped down from the race, allowing Mr. Atchia to run unopposed. The position of Presiding Member had remained unoccupied for several months due to persistent disagreements, political interference, and disputes over candidate eligibility. This deadlock had impeded the smooth operation of assembly affairs and delayed developmental initiatives in the district.

The recent election followed two unsuccessful voting rounds on April 30, during which candidates Mr. Mark Nii Adjei Sowah and Mr. Ebenezer Tetteh Kpodo failed to achieve the legally mandated two-thirds majority. In the initial round, Mr. Sowah received 12 votes, while Mr. Kpodo obtained 24, with 3 ballots being rejected. In the subsequent round, Mr. Sowah’s votes increased to 14, but Mr. Kpodo maintained 24 votes, and one ballot was rejected.

Complications further arose when a government appointee was found photographing his ballot, a violation of electoral rules. This incident escalated tensions, leading to verbal confrontations with the electoral officer and journalists, causing widespread discontent among assembly members. Consequently, authorities annulled the process and called for new nominations, enabling Mr. Atchia to contest and ultimately win. This development is seen as a positive step towards effective local governance and progress within the Ada East District, as the district anticipates the confirmation of its District Chief Executive nominee.