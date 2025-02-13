General

5,000 Needy Pupils in Ada East District to Receive Free Sandals

Ada East: Over 5,000 needy pupils in basic schools across the Ada East District are set to receive free pairs of sandals. This initiative is sponsored by Access Bank in collaboration with Rana Motors, Horseman Shoes, and the Ghana Education Service (GES).



According to Ghana News Agency, a total of 50 boxes containing 5,000 pairs of sandals are planned for distribution to pupils in 50 selected schools within the district. The first batch of distribution occurred on Monday, benefiting pupils from Obane, Luhuese, Azizanya, Ada Foah Roman, and Big Ada D/A Basic Schools. Reverend Doctor Samuel Amatey, who leads the local distribution team from the Community Development Movement Group in Ada, reported that 18 boxes have already been supplied, with 32 boxes remaining for future distribution.



Reverend Amatey expressed his motivation for initiating the sandal distribution, highlighting the joy derived from such charitable acts. He emphasized the human need to show love within society. He praised Access Bank for its primary sponsorship and acknowledged the support from other partners, which enabled the distribution to reach numerous children in almost all regions of Ghana.



Reverend Amatey also noted the personal contributions by individuals involved in the initiative, who provide transport, time, and energy during the distribution efforts. He reaffirmed his commitment to extending the initiative to other communities in need, aiming to help more children access footwear required for attending school and pursuing future careers.



Additionally, Reverend Amatey called on individuals, government agencies, and civil society organizations to support the initiative, aiming to bring smiles to many pupils’ faces. The local distribution partners involved represent the Community Development Movement Group in Ada.

