47 Ghanaians win UK Government scholarships



The British High Commission has bid farewell to 17 Chevening Scholarship and 30 Commonwealth Scholarship winners from Ghana to further their education in the United Kingdom (UK).

A statement issued by the British High Commission, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, said the British High Commissioner’s residence was filled with excitement during the farewell reception for the latest cohort of Chevening and Commonwealth scholars.

The British High Commission hosted the students in partnership with the British Council, which was also attended by alumni, and key officials from the High Commission and Council.

‘This is a testament to the enduring partnership between the UK and Ghana in fostering educational excellence and leadership development,’ the statement said.

It over the past 40 years, the Commonwealth Scholarship had supported more than 2,000 Ghanaians, while the Chevening Scholarship has given more than 400 young people from Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Burkina Faso the opportunity to pursue

world-class education.

‘Many of these individuals have gone on to become pioneers in various sectors, ranging from governance to climate activism,’ it said.

The scholars would be attending top UK universities including Cambridge, King’s College London, Brimingham, and Glasgow, where they would pursue master’s degree in fields such as law, public health, education, climate, international security, and business.

Mr Keith McMahon, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Ghana, said: ‘It is truly a pleasure to host some of Ghana’s brightest minds before they head on to the UK for one year of higher learning’.

‘This event is a constant reminder of the potential that lies in the Ghanaian youth, the transformative power of the UK’s education institutions, and the astounding growth that can be achieved when countries work together’.

‘We celebrate the exceptional journey of these scholars and the positive impact they have already had on their communities.’

‘We are proud to support them to do more through this sc

holarship scheme and look forward to them continuing their work upon their return to Ghana’.?

Mr Nii Doodoo Dodoo, the Country Director, British Council, said the Council was delighted to play a role in the journey of the scholars, and looked forward to witnessing their successes and the positive impact they would make in Ghana and beyond.

The Chevening Scholarship is awarded to individuals with ambition, drive, and leadership qualities needed to create positive change in their home countries.

The application window for the 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarships opened earlier this month and is set to close by 05 November 2024.

Approximately 1500 awards are available globally. The British High Commission says it invites eligible Ghanaians who aspire to further their studies in the UK to apply for this life-changing opportunity.

Source: Ghana News Agency