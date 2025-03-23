2025 Budget Allocates GHC200 Million to STEM Education Initiatives in Ghana



Accra: The 2025 National Budget, unveiled by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, has dedicated more than GHC30 billion to the development of Ghana’s education sector, with a significant portion earmarked for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, as well as digital skills enhancement.





According to Ghana News Agency, the budget has allocated GHC100 million for the creation of Regional STEM Centres and an additional GHC100 million to support digital literacy and coding initiatives. Furthermore, the plan includes the construction of six Regional Events Centres of Excellence and the installation of solar power infrastructure in schools located in deprived areas.





In addition to the STEM initiatives, the budget designates GHC77 million to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and GHC33.6 million for the Ghana TVET Service. Pre-universities with a focus on STEM will receive approximately GHC703.2 million, and GHC85 million is allocated for human capital development in the sector.





Mr. Benjamin Dwomoh-Doyen, Executive Director of the African Chamber of Content Producers and Chief Operating Officer of APRIL STEM, shared his perspective on the budget’s approach to STEM education with GNA. He praised the government’s efforts to equip the youth with digital and software skills but expressed concerns about the adequacy of the financial allocations.





“While the allocation for STEM education shows intent, it is limited compared to the total GHC30 billion education budget. GHC100 million for centers and another GHC100 million for coding initiatives are just small fractions of the overall budget,” Mr. Benjamin noted.





He further pointed out that the budget lacks substantial provisions for research and innovation, which are crucial components for countries serious about advancing STEM.





“Countries that are serious about STEM heavily prioritize research and innovation funding. Unfortunately, this budget does not make any substantial provisions in that area,” he added.





Mr. Benjamin also highlighted the absence of a clear implementation roadmap for the STEM initiatives, voicing concerns about the execution of these plans.





“The budget talks about constructing STEM centers but fails to outline how these centers will be equipped, staffed, and maintained. To date, there has been no concrete implementation plan presented by the Ministry of Education,” he observed.





A notable concern raised by Mr. Benjamin was the insufficient focus on STEM education at the basic school level.





“Most of the investments are directed towards secondary and tertiary institutions, leaving basic schools largely overlooked. APRIL STEM has consistently advocated for introducing STEM education right from the cr¨che level. It is crucial to cultivate interest and skills from an early age, but this budget does not address that need adequately,” he emphasized.





In conclusion, Mr. Benjamin acknowledged the government’s recognition of the importance of STEM education, but stressed that the financial commitment falls short of expectations. He urged the government to prioritize innovative STEM curricula beginning at the basic school level and integrate STEM education into all academic programs. Additionally, he called on African nations to reform their educational systems, placing STEM education at the forefront to drive sustainable development across the continent.

