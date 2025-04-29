Accra Girls SHS Highlights Challenges, Achievements During Parliamentary Visit

Accra: Madam Gladys Lebene Kuetuadu, the Assistant Headmistress Administration of Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS), has highlighted several challenges facing the school, despite its achievements in academic and co-curricular activities. Madam Kuetuadu spoke on behalf of Mrs. Gifty Andoh, the Headmistress, during a visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, emphasizing the need for support to address these challenges.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Committee’s monitoring visit, scheduled from Monday, April 28 to Friday, May 2, 2025, to selected SHS and Private Universities in the Greater Accra Region, aimed to expose challenges and improve the education sector. Madam Kuetuadu cited inadequate washroom facilities as a significant challenge, explaining that a stalled GETFund project had left the institution with only 12 toilets for 615 students, leading to health concerns.

Furthermore, she informed the Committee that the school’s outdated 60-year-old Science laboratory required refurbishment and expansion to accommodate the growing number of students. She also highlighted transportation issues, noting that the Headmistress’ office needed a new vehicle to replace the 19-year-old Nissan Pick-up, which frequently breaks down.

In terms of other infrastructural needs, Madam Kuetuadu mentioned the necessity for an expanded Assembly Hall, a modern library, and staff accommodation to enhance teaching and learning. She also pointed out the lack of internet connectivity, which hindered students’ effective use of their tablets.

Madam Kuetuadu called for government support to fund the completion of the stalled GETFund project and to support infrastructure development. She urged the Ministry of Education to assist the school with internet connectivity, staff accommodation, and modern facilities to promote academic excellence. “We are proud of our achievements, but we need support to address these challenges and become the best school in the region,” she stated.

Among the school’s achievements are a 95.4 percent pass rate in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), with 83.1 percent of students qualifying for tertiary education. Additionally, students participated in the National Science and Mathematics quiz, reaching the one-sixteenth stage after a decade, and performed during World Women’s Day at the Jubilee House and the CAF Championship opening and closing ceremonies.

Alhaji Muhammad Bawah Braimah, a member of the Committee and the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyeredumase, urged other schools to emulate Accra Girls’ practice of using Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for staff accommodation. Mr. Seth Vondee, the Accountant of Accra Girls’ Senior High School, highlighted an increase in feeding fees, from GHS5.20 pesewas in 2015 to GHS7.50 pesewas as of January 2025. The committee urged the contractor to complete the stalled washroom project.